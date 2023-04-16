Old King Coal Festival Princess Flame crowned

BENTON, Ill. (WSIL) -- A winner was announced for the 2023 Old King Coal Festival Princess Flame Saturday night in Benton, Ill.
Nine young women from throughout Southern Illinois competed for the title at the scholarship pageant with one wearing the crown home.
Makane Cass of Johnston City was crowned the 2023 Old King Coal Festival Princess Flame at the Benton Civic Center. Cass is a 2022 high school graduate from Frankfort Community High School and is currently a SIU student.
Madelym Shea Holmes of Marion was crowned the 2023 Teen Princess Flame and Aurora Drew of Benton, Ill. took home the crown for the 2023 Pre-Teen Princess Flame.
Also, Old King Coal, Steve Sawalich of West Franfort officially received his crown on Saturday's ceremony as well.
The 2023 Old King Coal Festival is Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 in downtown West Frankfort. There will be free, live entertainment every evening on the McDonald's Main Stage behind Peoples National Bank.
The Festival theme this year is "Rock N Roll with Coal." They will have tribute bands including "Sounds of Summer," a tribute to The Beach Boys, Fortunate Son a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival and Desperado, the premier Eagles Tribute band.
Popular Southern Illinois Hoot N Holler Band opens up on Thursday night followed by Danny and the Dreamers and Champagne Fixx, a four-piece St. Louis based band featuring popular rock & pop songs from the 70’s to today’s powerful hits round out this year’s free entertainment.
Luehrs’ Midway returns for four big days along with the annual Coal Miners Memorial Service on Saturday morning and Peoples National Bank Old King Coal Grand Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday.