Not quite as hot Monday & a welcomed break from storms

WSIL -- A little cooler and less humid this morning in the wake of a weak cold front.
Monday will largely be a rain-free day with only a small chance for a stray shower during the heat of the day. Sunny skies this morning will give way to more clouds by this afternoon. Temperatures will be near average for early July, which puts high temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Independence Day brings the return to hot, muggy weather with more chances for storms.
Scattered storms will be possible Tuesday during the heat of the afternoon with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 90s with humidity pushing the heat index into the upper 90s and lower 100s.
Evening firework plans will mainly be dry as storms fade once the sun goes down, but a few isolated showers could linger around in a few locations well into the evening.
Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with warm, humid weather fueling a few hit & miss afternoon storms. By Wednesday night, a cold front will track into the Midwest, likely bringing more storms. Storms will be most likely across the Missouri Ozarks and into southwest Illinois where a few could be strong to severe with more hail and strong winds.
Some showers and storms remain possible Thursday as the cold front will be slow to move through the region. Eventually, this cold front will shift south and bring temperatures back into the upper 80s by Friday.