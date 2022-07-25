Not quite as hot & better rain chances this week

WSIL -- A front that will be stalled over the region much of the week will bring some relief from the heat along with increased rain chances.
This morning, the best chances for showers and storms will be across far southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. By the afternoon, storms will be pretty isolated, but a light north wind along with clouds will keep temperatures slightly cooler.
As the boundary lifts back north Tuesday, heat and humidity will increase. In fact, areas of southeast Missouri may see afternoon heat indices once again 105-110º with much of southern Illinois and western Kentucky seeing heat index values over 100º.
There will be scattered showers and storms pretty much every day this week, but there will still be a lot of dry time mixed in.
Finally, by the end of the week, the boundary is expected to go a bit farther south, which will shift most of the rain south and usher in some actual relief from the extreme heat.