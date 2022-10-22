 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue this weekend...

With no rain in the forecast until early next week, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although there will be
some modest increase in humidity, gusty south winds will again
result in elevated fire danger across the region today and Sunday.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Nice weekend ahead -- Continued fire threat

  • 0
Weekend.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Not as cool start to the morning as we have seen from last week! 

Fire threat.jpg

Saturday: Passing clouds. Winds gusting at times over 25mph. An elevated fire threat will continue through the weekend. High: 79. Low: 62.

Sunday: Clouds increase through the day. A chance of an isolated shower or two into SEMO in the early morning hours. Winds could occasionally gust over 20mph through the afternoon. High: 78. Low: 61.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers expected later in the evening ahead of a cold front. Expect showers and storms to pick up into Tuesday. High: 75. Low:61.

7day.jpg

The best chance at seeing widespread showers and storms will be Tuesday. 