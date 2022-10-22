Nice weekend ahead -- Continued fire threat

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Not as cool start to the morning as we have seen from last week!
Saturday: Passing clouds. Winds gusting at times over 25mph. An elevated fire threat will continue through the weekend. High: 79. Low: 62.
Sunday: Clouds increase through the day. A chance of an isolated shower or two into SEMO in the early morning hours. Winds could occasionally gust over 20mph through the afternoon. High: 78. Low: 61.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers expected later in the evening ahead of a cold front. Expect showers and storms to pick up into Tuesday. High: 75. Low:61.
The best chance at seeing widespread showers and storms will be Tuesday.