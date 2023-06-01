New manufacturing facility coming to Mt. Vernon, creating 60 new jobs

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A new manufacturing facility is coming to Mt. Vernon, bringing with it dozens of new jobs.
Governor JB Pritzker, Manner Polymers and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) joined together with local leaders and partners on Thursday to announce the manufacturing facility Manner Polymers coming to Mt. Vernon.
Manner Polymers will be a new state-of-the-art Illinois facility that will create 60 new jobs and manufacture a wide array of PVC compounds, including automotive PVC compounds for use in electric vehicles, along with solar panel components.
This new facility will be powered by a 15-acre solar field which will be located at the facility's site.
With the support from an incentive package from Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois), Manner Polymers plans to invest $54 million which will help create the jobs for the southern Illinois area.
In a release from Pritzker's office, it states "Manner Polymers is one of North America’s largest flexible PVC compounders serving a broad range of markets including automotive, appliance, construction, telecommunications, industrial, medical and agriculture. Its new 80,000 square foot Illinois facility will feature the most advanced manufacturing control systems available, with production expected to commence in the fall of 2025. Once in full operation, the new facility will increase the company’s production capacity by 100 million pounds – further strengthening the domestic supply chain for a litany of industries."
“Not only will we incorporate the most advanced manufacturing control systems available, but we will also produce substantially all of the electricity that we use,” said CEO of Manner Polymers, Raj Bhargava. “Our objective is to build the lowest cost, highest quality, most environmentally sustainable flexible PVC compounding plant in the world.”
The release said the incentive package from REV Illinois encourages forward-thinking manufacturers to invest in renewable energy, while aligning with the state’s initiative to increase production and usage of EVs.
“Illinois is proud to welcome Manner Polymers and its new state-of-the-art solar-powered facility to Illinois – which strengthens the state’s EV and solar ecosystem while bolstering the supply chain,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Incentives like REV are helping Illinois usher in a carbon-free future by attracting businesses in the clean energy space, creating jobs and growing the clean energy economy.”
Pritzker's office released the following information about the new facility...
Manner Polymers’ new state-of-the-art Illinois location represents a major industry landmark for sustainability, serving as a first-of-its kind solar-powered PVC compounding plant using clean energy generated on-site.
Flexible PVC compounds are a critical component within vehicles, including EVs – which makes vehicles safer and more resilient to wear and tear. Flexible PVC is a material used in creating vehicle components such as primary wire, battery cable wire, brake cable wire, and trailer cable wire, as well as electrical connectors, wire harnesses, plugs, and over-mold terminators. Flexible PVC compounds are a critical component in cars which are used throughout vehicles – under the hood, in the cabin, and everything in between. Manner Polymers was eligible through REV due to manufacturing EV component parts as well as parts used to make solar panels.
Manner Polymers worked closely with Intersect Illinois throughout the site selection process and ultimately chose the Jefferson County location because of its workforce, access to rail, and the state’s commitment to sustainability.
REV Illinois is designed to bolster Illinois manufacturing—already a top destination for electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S.—and grow the clean energy ecosystem. REV Illinois offers competitive incentives to expand or locate in Illinois for companies that manufacture EVs, parts or components for EVs and other clean energy sectors.
Illinois recently expanded REV to include smaller manufacturers, increased the value of the credit for companies locating in underserved communities, and expanded renewal options. Companies interested in learning more about REV benefits can visit ev.Illinois.gov.
Manner Polymers is the second recipient of a REV incentive package; details of the agreement can be found here.
In addition to supporting companies looking to expand or transition to electrification and other clean energy sectors, Illinois is also implementing a sweeping workforce development initiative through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) to ensure the state's workforce is prepared for the jobs of the future. Through CEJA, Illinois has also incentivized Illinoisans to purchase EVs through consumer tax rebates as part of its goal of putting one million EVs on the road by 2030.
About Manner Polymers
Manner Polymers is a privately held company based in McKinney, Texas. The company has increased its footprint to become one of the largest flexible PVC compounders in North America since its inception in California more than 60 years ago. They manufacture custom, specialty and commodity compounds to support their customers’ business in a broad range of markets including building & construction, industrial & commercial, automotive and transportation, consumer products, appliance & electric, agriculture, telecommunications and medical.