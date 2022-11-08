New details revealed in early morning I-57 crash that killed one

UPDATE 5:00 pm:
According to a report from the ISP, the semi-truck had rolled over due to the driver swerving to avoid a deer.
The driver of the semi-truck has been identified as 41-year-old David R. Vaughn from Fairfield. He was not injured in the incident.
The crash did kill a 56-year-old man from Kevil, KY. The identity of the man who was killed has not been revealed at this time.
UPDATE: 11:45 am:
Illinois State Police say all lanes of Interstate 57 have reopened.
ORIGINAL:
(WSIL) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 57 Tuesday morning.
Illinois State Police says, a vehicle hit a rolled over semi near mile marker 52 around 5 am.
ISP says the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 45.
Stay with News 3 for updates as we learn them.