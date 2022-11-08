 Skip to main content
New details revealed in early morning I-57 crash that killed one

  • Updated
  • 0
interstate 57 crash 11.8

UPDATE 5:00 pm:

According to a report from the ISP, the semi-truck had rolled over due to the driver swerving to avoid a deer.

The driver of the semi-truck has been identified as 41-year-old David R. Vaughn from Fairfield. He was not injured in the incident.

The crash did kill a 56-year-old man from Kevil, KY. The identity of the man who was killed has not been revealed at this time.

UPDATE: 11:45 am:

Illinois State Police say all lanes of Interstate 57 have reopened. 

ORIGINAL:

(WSIL) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 57 Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police says, a vehicle hit a rolled over semi near mile marker 52 around 5 am.

ISP says the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 45. 

i57 traffic reroute map

Stay with News 3 for updates as we learn them. 

interstate 57 crash
traffic backed up interstate 57 after crash
Interstate 57 crash picture 3

