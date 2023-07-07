New 730 area code for southern Illinois is here

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The new 730 area code is now here in southern Illinois.
Due to the high demand of new telephone numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved bringing in the new 730 area code to overlay the existing 618 area code area in Illinois, primarily in the southern part of the state.
This new area code will serve the same 37 counties of the southern Illinois area as the 618 area code, including the counties of Alexander, Pulaski, Pope, Hardin, Massac, Johnson, Union, Gallatin, Saline, Williamson, Jackson, Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Jefferson, Randolph and more.
The new number went into effect starting July 7th. Residents in the southern part of the state may be assigned the new 730 area code when requesting new service or additional lines.
People will dial 10 digits, 730+seven digit phone number, just like they would with the existing 618 number when making calls.
The Illinois Commerce Commission relayed some facts customers should know...
- Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
- The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
- What is a local call now will remain a local call.
- Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+ 10 digits for long distance calls.
- Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 if those are currently available in their community.
For more information, you can find that here.