Near record highs Wednesday, turning frigid by the weekend

WSIL -- Near record high temperatures are expected Wednesday afternoon with highs soaring into the upper 70s.
November 9th Records
Carbondale: 78º (2020)
Harrisburg: 82º (2020)
Mt. Vernon: 80º (1999)
Paducah: 84º (1946)
Cape Girardeau: 77º (2020)
Poplar Bluff: 84º (1915)
Thursday will remain very warm for November, but not quite as warm as today. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
A strong cold front arrives early Friday morning. While a passing shower is possible, rain chances will stay low. Temperatures in the lower 50s Friday morning will slip back into the 40s by the afternoon.
By the weekend, morning lows will dip back into the 20s with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s. Sunday morning looks to be the coldest with temperatures around 20º and wind chills in the teens.
There's not much warm weather in sight. Highs will remain in the 40s next week. The next weather maker to track arrives Tuesday with a chance for cold rain and possibly a few snowflakes.