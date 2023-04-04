Near record highs Tuesday; storms possible Wednesday

WSIL -- A very warm morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
This afternoon will be the warmest since November 9th! Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. The record high in Carbondale is 85º, set back in 1934.
While it will be warm, it will also be windy. South winds may gusts over 30 miles per hour.
Chances for storms begin going up after midnight in our region. The Storm Prediction Center has all of southern Illinois in a Level 2, "Slight" risk tonight. Areas of southeast Missouri along and west of Highway 67 are in a Level 3, "Enhanced" risk. Storms are expected to develop across northern Arkansas, tracking into southern Missouri overnight with large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a few tornadoes. At this point, it appears much of this risk will remain west of our region overnight.
A slow moving cold front will approach the region Wednesday morning. Right now, peak timing for storms in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will likely be Wednesday morning, gradually shifting into western Kentucky during the afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region in a Level 3, "Enhanced" risk Wednesday. A few strong storms are possible with damaging winds being the main threat. A tornado can't entirely be ruled out, but the tornado threat does appear to be lower.
By Wednesday evening, the cold front will shift most of the rain to the east of our region.
Cooler air will filter in through the remainder of the week. High temperatures Thursday will only be in the upper 50s. Friday morning, readings in the upper 30s will be common across southern Illinois. By the weekend, temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s Saturday and then the lower 70s on Easter Sunday.