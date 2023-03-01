Near record highs today, then storms tonight

WSIL -- You may need a light jacket or sweatshirt this morning with temperatures dropping back into the upper 40s, but you'll be able to shed the layers later this afternoon as near record highs are expected. Widespread temperatures in the low to mid 70s are expected this afternoon.
Around sunset, a few thunderstorms are expected to develop, mainly along and south of a line from Cape Girardeau to Shawneetown. A few strong storms are possible, primarily in western Kentucky. The main threat with strong storms will be large hail.
Storms will quickly track out of the region by midnight. A lull in the rain is expected overnight and through Thursday morning.
As another potent storm system rolls out of the Plains, more active weather will enter the region. Showers will begin increasing late Thursday afternoon, becoming widespread Thursday night. Rain could be heavy overnight Thursday into Friday. The severe storm risk locally remains low, but an isolated strong storm or two can't entirely be ruled out near the Missouri/Arkansas state line late Thursday night.
With widespread 2-3" of rainfall expected through Friday morning, localized flooding is likely.
In addition to the rain, strong winds will once again be a factor on Friday. Wind gusts could top 50 miles per hour during the day.
Rain will exit by Friday night, ushering in a much quieter weekend.