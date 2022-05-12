Near record heat Thursday, some humidity relief arriving from the east

WSIL -- Near record heat will be around for at least one more day, but there will be some relief from the high humidity trying to work in from the east. Dew points will begin to fall east of I-57, keeping the heat index near the actual temperature in these locations. Farther west, humidity will still be running high, pushing the heat index into the upper 90s.
Temperatures will not be quite as hot on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A few storms are possible, especially along and west of the Mississippi River Friday night. A few more scattered storms are possible Saturday as the hot pattern gradually begins to break.
The weekend is NOT a washout, but scattered showers and storms are possible each day, primarily during the heat of the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the lower 80s, but that's still more than 5º above average for mid-May.
SMOKE: Watch for vividly colorful sunrises and sunsets the next few days. Wildfire smoke from New Mexico is getting picked up in the jetstream and pulled in the Midwest. While the smoke poses no health risk locally, it will add haze to the sky.