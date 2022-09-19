 Skip to main content
Near record heat, heat indices near 100º to start the week

  Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Tracking a few storms near the I-64 corridor before sunrise Monday morning. While most of the storms will remain north and east of our viewing area, there is a chance a few of these storms could make it to Jefferson, Wayne, White, and Hamilton counties.

9_19 today.jpg

Any storms that do make it south will fade away quickly after sunrise and then, the heat is out.

Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s Monday with heat indices around 100º.

9_19 heat.jpg

Tuesday is likely to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices 100-105º.

The heat will stick around through Wednesday, but a strong cold front arrives Wednesday night.

9_19 temps.jpg

The front will not bring much rain, but it will provide a substantial cool down by the end of the week.

