Near freezing this morning; but 80s arrive later this week

WSIL -- A Freeze Warning is in effect for counties across southern Illinois generally along and north of Route 13. A Frost Advisory is in effect farther south including all of western Kentucky.
High pressure will keep sunshine around Tuesday, but temperatures will remain well below average with readings only in the upper 50s this afternoon.
Tonight, clouds increasing and so does the chance for rain. A few showers are possible after midnight today with more wet weather on Wednesday. Right now, it appears most of the widespread rain will hold off until the afternoon. Severe storms are not anticipated, but thunder and lightning is likely.
A few showers are likely into Thursday, but the big story later this week will be the warm up. By Friday afternoon, highs are likely to be running near 80º, some of the warmest weather we've seen so far this spring.