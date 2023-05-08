Multiple waves of storms Monday, some could be strong

WSIL -- Multiple waves of showers and storms are expected Monday, some being strong during the afternoon and early evening.
Early this morning, showers and storms are being fueled by an outflow boundary that has tracked across southern Illinois and into western Kentucky.
Another wave of storms will track southeast across the region through mid to late morning, likely weakening as they move across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Right now, dry time is expected from late morning through the early part of the afternoon. This will allow the atmosphere to destabilize again with a cold front approaching from the north.
Storms will likely develop some time after 4 p.m. across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Initially, a few supercells are possible with large hail being the primary threat along with the possibility of a brief tornado or two.
Through the evening, storms may grow into a line, tracking to the south and southeast. The threat will turn more towards a wind damage threat through the early evening.
By midnight, storms should be track south of our region and things will wind down as the cold front also exits to the south.
In the wake of the cold front, the most notable thing will be the much less humid air moving in. This more pleasant airmass will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday.
By the end of the week, the front will return north, bringing a surge in humidity and more chances for storms.