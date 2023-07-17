Multiple waves of showers & storms through midweek

WSIL -- Storms are rolling across southern Illinois this morning, tracking to the southeast with heavy rain, lightning, and occasional gusty winds.
Storms tracking over the same locations multiple times could lead to some localized flash flooding.
By noon, most of the storms should generally be tapering off with quite a bit of dry time through early afternoon.
Towards the late afternoon, more thunderstorms are expected to develop, mainly on the southern edge of this morning's storms where there will be an outflow boundary set up. This means, the storm chances this afternoon will likely be highest in southeast Missouri and western Kentucky.
Later tonight, storms will once again wane.
Multiple waves of showers and storms are expected over the next few days with yet another round of widespread storms likely Tuesday afternoon.
The heat dome will expand into Wednesday, sending heat and humidity soaring. High temperatures will push into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon with heat indices over 100º possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Finally, by Friday the stalled boundary will track further south, resulting in cooler, less humid and drier air moves in.