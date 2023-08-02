Multiple waves of rain over the next 2 days; flash flooding possible

WSIL -- At 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, rain was moving in from the northwest with the heaviest along the Mississippi River in southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Widespread rain is expected to continue through a good part of the morning, but showers will gradually get lighter this afternoon and eventually taper off by around 4-5 p.m.
Cloud cover will keep temperatures running well below average with highs only around 80º Wednesday afternoon.
Storms are once again expected to develop to the northwest of our region later tonight. By midnight, these storms will be approaching the I-64 corridor and tracking southeast. A few stronger storms are possible with isolated damaging winds and large hail. The biggest threat remains flash flooding, especially in areas where storms track over the same areas multiple times. The highest threat appears to be southern Illinois where 3-5" of rainfall are possible and isolated totals even higher.
Rain will last through mid-morning Thursday, but should end by the afternoon.
The pattern will become slightly less active through the end of the week with only a few scattered storms expected Friday and Saturday. A bigger storm system will track through the Midwest on Sunday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and potentially a few severe storms.