.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms producing heavy rain may lead to
flash flooding across portions of southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and western Kentucky.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of thunderstorms may lead to areas of 5 to 7
inches of rain. This would lead to flash flooding in areas
seeing the heaviest rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Multiple waves of rain over the next 2 days; flash flooding possible

WSIL -- At 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, rain was moving in from the northwest with the heaviest along the Mississippi River in southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri.

Widespread rain is expected to continue through a good part of the morning, but showers will gradually get lighter this afternoon and eventually taper off by around 4-5 p.m.

Cloud cover will keep temperatures running well below average with highs only around 80º Wednesday afternoon.

Storms are once again expected to develop to the northwest of our region later tonight. By midnight, these storms will be approaching the I-64 corridor and tracking southeast. A few stronger storms are possible with isolated damaging winds and large hail. The biggest threat remains flash flooding, especially in areas where storms track over the same areas multiple times. The highest threat appears to be southern Illinois where 3-5" of rainfall are possible and isolated totals even higher.

Rain will last through mid-morning Thursday, but should end by the afternoon.

The pattern will become slightly less active through the end of the week with only a few scattered storms expected Friday and Saturday. A bigger storm system will track through the Midwest on Sunday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and potentially a few severe storms.

