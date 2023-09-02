Multiple southern Illinois fire crews rush to put out fire in 100+ year old building

SHILOH HILL, Ill. -- Emergency responders quickly rushed to a business on fire in a small community in Randolph County Saturday afternoon.
Multiple fire crews from across the area arrived in Shiloh Hill to find heavy smoke coming out of the business.
Crews were able to knock down the fire to prevent further damage from happening.
The structure was built in the early 1900's and has served as a leather smith business, a model-T repair shop and then became a small bar in the 1980's.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire by cutting hole in the roof and used water to extinguish the flames.
The owners say they are grateful for the firefighters response and say plan to fix the damage and move forward.
We are told the facility has been a community staple for a very long time.
Owners were busy getting ready to open the business when fire broke out in kitchen.
Everyone was able to get out safely.
Mutual aid was immediately called by scene commander due to rural location.
The fire marshal is investigating.