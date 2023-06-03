Muggy start to the weekend -- Scattered showers and storms possible

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Your outdoor plans will be on the hot and muggy side. Stay near the air conditioning as temperatures soar back into the lower to mid 90's.
Saturday: Morning lows into the lower 60's and afternoon highs into the lower to mid 90's. Dew Points are expected to reach into the mid to upper 60's. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for all southern Illinois counties until midnight into Sunday morning. Light calm wind from the NE 5-10mph. Partly Cloudy.
Sunday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs expected to reach the lower to mid 90's. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible going into the late afternoon and evening hours. Winds light from the NE 5-10mph.
Monday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms. Winds from the NNE 5-10mph.
A few more chances of showers and storms will be likely going through the midweek with temperatures going back to the comfortable 80's rather than the muggy 90's.
