Muggy morning - Tracking rounds of showers and storms

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Areas of patchy fog formed this morning as temperatures sat into the lower to mid 70's and dew points to match! Another hot and humid day to kick off the weekend.
Friday: Patchy fog and mostly sunny for the morning. Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's with humidity rising. Humidity won't be the only thing rising. By the afternoon, a warm front will lift across the region, a few pop up showers and storms will form. Going into the late evening hours, storms are expected to bring gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.
Saturday: Morning showers and storms, mostly cloudy, clearing by late afternoon. Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's. Afternoon highs rising into the upper 80's to lower 90's. A few pop up showers and storms will be likely towards the evening hours, however, a fairly calm night ahead.
Sunday: Clearing. Mostly sunny. Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's and afternoon highs rising into the upper 80's to lower 90's. A stray pop up shower or storm will be possible.
