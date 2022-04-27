 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, much of southern
Illinois, northwest Kentucky, and the Kentucky Pennyrile.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Much warmer this afternoon, more rain by the weekend

WSIL -- A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning for much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Temperatures have remained in the upper 30s, so while patchy frost is possible, widespread damage to plants is unlikely.

Temperatures will rapidly climb this morning as sunshine and south winds combine to make for a much milder afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 70s in western Kentucky to around 70º across much of southern Illinois.

It appears we've finally turned the corner with warmer weather here to stay for the foreseeable future.

The pattern may be warmer, but it's also set to turn much wetter. A few scattered showers are possible Thursday evening with more showers and storms likely Friday and Saturday.

