Much colder Thursday, a few snow flurries possible this evening

WSIL -- In the wake of a cold front, the rain has come to an end and the colder air is moving in. This morning, temperatures are in the low to mid 30s, but at least there should be a little sunshine to start the day.
Clouds will quickly build back in later this morning, keeping temperatures only in the lower 40s this afternoon. Winds will be breezy this afternoon from the southwest with gusts near 20 miles per hour possible.
A secondary cold front drops south tonight and a few snow flurries are possible, but no accumulation is expected.
Colder air arrives Friday and into the weekend. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and afternoons will be in the 30s.