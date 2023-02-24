Much cold Friday, but warming back up over the weekend

WSIL -- Much colder this morning with temperatures in southern Illinois dipping into the upper 20s.
Quite a bit of cloud cover and a northeast wind will make for a chilly day. High temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 40s in much of the region.
A weak disturbance will pass through the region late tonight, resulting in a few light rain showers between midnight and 8 a.m.
By daybreak Saturday, most of the rain will quickly exit to the east and high pressure will build in, resulting in a little sunshine by afternoon. The added sun should bring temperatures back into the lower 50s.
Another disturbance will result in a few more light showers Sunday. Despite the rain, south winds will push temperatures into the upper 50s.
A strong storm system will track into the Central U.S. again Sunday night into Monday morning. A line of showers and occasional t-storms will sweeps through the area early Monday morning. Right now, instability appears to be very limited, keeping the severe storm threat very low.
While severe storms appear unlikely, very strong winds will once again accompany this storm system. Winds from the south may gusts over 40 miles per hour Monday.
Temperatures ahead of the storm system will jump to near 70º Monday, but will dip back into the 50s Tuesday.