Mt. Vernon prepares for possible influx in migrants

MT. VERNON (WSIL) - As the Texas Governor continues to collect donations for Border Transportation Funding on the state website, several cities continue to brace for further busloads of migrants seeking asylum.
That includes Illinois, and as of Monday, Chicago had received almost 2,000. While the chances are unlikely, one local city is preparing a plan, just in case.
Mt. Vernon Mayor, John Lewis said, he doesn't consider the busloads of migrants seeking asylum in the US a political issue, it's a humanitarian one.
"They're being used as pawns in a larger political argument," Lewis said, "and I don't want anything to do with that. These are human beings, women and children, that are being put places they have no idea. And I think that we should be ready to help them."
Lewis sits on the Illinois Municipal League's Executive Board, and he said, the buses of immigrants seeking asylum in the US was a big topic. States like New York, DC and Illinois have already received thousands. Lewis said, it's more likely they continue to bus to Chicago, but in the remote chance they come to Mt. Vernon, he wants the city to be prepared.
"I don't want to be in that position. We know what's going on, let's be ready," Lewis explained. "So, we're having meetings with our business partners, our charitable partners we have in the community, to give them the heads up that this could happen and what kind of resources are available."
He said, they've also spoken with local schools and hospitals, which already have plans in place for circumstances such as this. The MABAS division and Emergency Management are formulating plans, and Lewis also says, the Governor's office has pledged support.
"If it happens in your community, they have a line item for funding," Lewis said of Pritzker's support. "They're going to pay for the hotels we initially put them up in, the temporary housing, they're going to take care of all of the social needs, all their medical needs. What's that look like... still being discussed."
While Lewis says he doubts the city will see a bus, he wants to remind people that these migrants have been federally vetted, can immediately work and want to contribute to society.
"They're not immigrants who've come over who want to change America to their culture... They want to assimilate," Lewis said. "Every one of them, so far, they want to learn English, and they want to be a part of our American dream."