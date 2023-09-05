Mt. Vernon man arrested, accused of stabbing multiple individuals

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- An 18-year-old male was arrested after police determined him the prime suspect in a stabbing Saturday.
Jefferson County Police found enough evidence to arrest the male, Bobby J.D. Berner. Berner was taken by police at 1215 N. 11th Street in Mt. Vernon, near the location of the fight at N. 11th and George Streets.
Police arrived at the scene of the fight early morning Saturday. The officials found multiple victims, of which two suffered stab wounds. The fight had ceased prior to the police's arrival.
Berner was sent to the Jefferson County Jail on four counts of felonies and aggravated battery with a weapon. He will have bond set by a judge.
The investigation is ongoing. Police say Berner is innocent until proved guilty.