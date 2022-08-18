 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcycle driver injured in Union County crash

  • 0
Crash Generic (1)
By Jeff Weinrich

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police responded to a car versus motorcycle crash in Union County Thursday morning. 

It happened on Route 146 near Refuge Road around 11:30 a.m. ISP says a motorcycle was traveling west and attempted to pass several vehicles. 

The lead car attempted to make a left-hand turn and was struck in the driver's side of the vehicle by the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

Recommended for you