Motorcycle driver injured in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police responded to a car versus motorcycle crash in Union County Thursday morning.
It happened on Route 146 near Refuge Road around 11:30 a.m. ISP says a motorcycle was traveling west and attempted to pass several vehicles.
The lead car attempted to make a left-hand turn and was struck in the driver's side of the vehicle by the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.