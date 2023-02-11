Mostly sunny and warming up this weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Finally! A weekend where you see more sun and not tracking rain... at least not yet anyway!
Saturday: Heading out in the morning? You may be doing some ice scraping for the additional frost. Winds from the NW 7mph will keep temperature highs into the mid and upper 40's slightly cool. Temperatures going back into the overnight hours will dip pretty quickly with yet another clear sky.
Sunday: Another chance for a cold morning and patchy areas of frost. Temperatures will hover into the lower to mid 20's warming into the lower and mid 50's by the afternoon. Mostly sunny.
Monday: Increasing clouds and staying dry as we do look to track our next rounds of systems. Winds from the SE, gusting more than 20mph at times, will keep us a bit breezy. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 50's, continuing that spring-like feel! Going into the evening, temperatures will dip into the lower and mid 30's, leaving us warmer than what it was over the weekend!
Looking ahead to Tuesday, chances of rain will increase by the morning hours. Temperatures going into the midweek will feel more spring-like, but it's possible to see a few more chances of rain.