Mostly sunny and pleasant start to the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Not as cool this morning and not as cloudy as the day before! 

A beautiful day ahead with more sun on tap. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 69. Low: 46.

Sunday: Slightly cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers to the south in the early morning hours. High: 69. Low: 35.

Monday: Cool waking up. Temperatures into the lower 30's. High's into the mid 50's. 

Temperatures will continue to be cool waking up in the morning. Lows expected to be well into the 20's. A freeze will be possible. 

