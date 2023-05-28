Mostly sunny and dry trend to end with Memorial Day

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A mostly dry Memorial Day Weekend continues! A few isolated showers will be possible, but overall, your Sunday looks to be a mix of sun and clouds.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds. Afternoon highs are into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Another day where pop up showers could be possible, but for the most part will remain dry to end the weekend! A pleasant evening will also be had with calm winds from the NE 5-10mph.
Monday: Memorial Day: Morning lows into the upper 50's and lower 60's with an afternoon high into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Humidity will rise into the mid 50's lower 60's, a trend that will continue going into the next portion of the week. Dry, partly cloudy.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper 50's lower 60's and afternoon highs into the upper 70's lower 80's. Partly cloudy. An isolated chance of a pop-up shower.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible every day going through to the next weekend. To track changing conditions across your region, download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Looking ahead, temperatures look to rise into the mid upper 80's and potentially the lower 90's with dew point temperatures forecast to rise into the mid and upper 60's with pockets of lower 70's. This will make afternoon highs feel a bit warmer and add to the feels-like temperature.
Even in lower temperatures, take heat precautions serious.