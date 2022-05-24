 Skip to main content
Mostly dry Tuesday, showers & storms move in midweek

WSIL -- A little chilly this morning as a few low-lying, rural areas have dipped into the upper 40s.

A lot of clouds are expected Tuesday, but temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. If you need to mow grass or get things done outside, you have one more day before the rain arrives.

Showers & storms will begin to bubble up from the south tonight, primarily after sunset for most of the region. As a slow moving storm system tracks into the Midwest, multiple waves of showers & storms are likely Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly even into Friday.

There is a small chance for a few strong storms with hail and gusty winds, primarily late Wednesday afternoon.

Rain clears out by the weekend, but temperatures climb up with higsh in the 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

