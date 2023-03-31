Most Wanted fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; five missing children recovered

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 16.2 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 94 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 PULASKI               UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CARLISLE              FULTON
GRAVES                HICKMAN               MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN,
HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID,
PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF,
SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

  • 0
Most Wanted fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; five missing children recovered

(L-R) Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, are both charged in Franklin County, Washington, with aggravated murder in the first degree, four counts of rape of a child in the first degree and three counts of assault of a child in the first degree.

 US Marshals Service

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of child violence that may be disturbing.

Two Washington state fugitives wanted on murder and multiple child abuse charges have been arrested in Mexico, the US Marshals Service announced Friday, noting it was the first case involving a couple being placed on the agency's Top 15 Most Wanted fugitives list.

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, were taken into custody last week by Mexican officials, the Marshals Service said, after being charged in Franklin County, Washington, with aggravated murder, four counts of child rape, and child assault.

During the arrest, Mexican officials also recovered five of the couple's children who had been listed as missing and endangered. The children were returned to the United States and placed in protective custody, the US Marshals said.

CNN is attempting to locate attorney information for Casian-Garcia and Medina, who remain in Mexico, pending extradition according to US investigators.

"We are so thankful that all five missing children have been rescued safely," said John Bischoff, vice president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. "The charges against Araceli Medina and Edgar Casian-Garcia are heinous and we commend the unwavering dedication of law enforcement."

The criminal charges came after two of Casian-Garcia's daughters, age 3 and 8, were found abandoned in Tijuana, Mexico, in late 2020.

"Both girls showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse," said the US Marshals. "Subsequent forensic interviews done with both girls determined that Casian-Garcia and Medina had likely been abusing and sex trafficking the children."

According to police in Pasco, Washington, the remains of the girls' 7-year-old brother were later discovered in early 2022 by hikers in rural Washington. Authorities said they suspect the boy was tortured to death and his body dumped.

The US Marshals said they believe Casian-Garcia and Medina fled to Mexico after learning they would be charged in the case. A reward of up to $25,000 had previously been announced by the agency for information leading to their arrest.

"The advances in technology used by law enforcement, combined with assistance from our federal partners — in this case the US Marshals — were instrumental," Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske told CNN, adding the suspected murder and assaults have been tragic for his community. "I'm thankful the rest of the siblings have been rescued and are safe now."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

