More sunshine on tap and cooler air mass on the way

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Sunshine and lower humidity making it a bit more pleasant this week.
Wednesday: Patchy areas of fog and temperatures into the lower 60's to start the morning. Broken clouds will continue through the afternoon. A very stray shower could pop-up late afternoon. Afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower 80's. Luckily, dew point values are higher in the morning and look to diminish a tad into the afternoon, going from the lower 60's to the 50's. Very calm Wednesday!
Thursday: A cold front coming in from the NE will cool us down and keep the humidity low. Morning lows into the mid 50's and afternoon highs will be into the mid and upper 70's, slightly below average for this time of the year. Mostly sunny. Going into the evening, clouds stay away and will be perfect for stargazing.
Friday: Staying slightly cooler. Morning lows into the upper 40's and afternoon highs into the mid and upper 70's. Mostly sunny.
The weekend ahead: Going into Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures go up only slightly into the upper 70's to lower 80's with the humidity staying low.
A few isolated to scattered showers and a pop-up storm will be likely going through the weekend and into next week.
