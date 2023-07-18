More storms today & tonight, flash flooding possible

WSIL -- The next 24 hours will likely be very active in our region with strong storms and the potential for significant flash flooding.
The first round of storms is expected to move in from the northwest around midday. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat with most storms, but a few of these storms could be strong with large hail and strong winds. If storms develop into a large line, the wind damage threat will increase, but this scenario is still uncertain.
By late afternoon, these storms will likely be exiting to the south and east.
More storms are likely to develop late tonight, mainly after midnight. Right now, it appears most of these storms will be centered on areas along and east of the Mississippi River. The slow nature of storms and the potential back building from the northwest to the southeast will lead to a significant threat for flash flooding in some locations. Widespread 1-3" of rainfall is possible across parts of southern Illinois with localized totals topping 4-5" possible.
Flooding will be a concern Wednesday morning, but storms will begin to wane through the morning with most of the storms wrapping up by lunch time.
This unsettled pattern will stick around through Thursday with potential for another round of showers and storms.
Finally, the front will begin to move south by Friday, settling rain chances into western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel by Friday afternoon.
This will set the stage for a decent weekend with cooler than average temperatures and drier conditions.