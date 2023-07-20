More storms possible later this morning

WSIL -- Anticipated storms overnight did not materialize, but we're not out of the woods quite yet.
A disturbance will track in from the west by mid to late morning, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated strong storms are possible, but the main threat will be pockets of very heavy rain and frequent lightning. At least storms should progress fairly quickly across the region, but after Wednesday's rain, it will not take much to cause more localized flooding.
By mid to late afternoon, this disturbance will shifting east, likely bringing an end to much of the rain.
Tonight, a cold front will track through the region, ushering in cooler, less humid overnight.
Friday will be a much drier day, but storm tracking south of the region could still result in a few isolated showers moving through primarily the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky.
In the wake of the front, the weekend should be much nicer with temperatures running slightly below average.