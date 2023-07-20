 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Until Noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Any additional rainfall of significance may lead to renewed
flooding in locations that experienced torrential rainfall
this week and where the ground is already saturated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, and especially
those who experienced flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday, should
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

More storms possible later this morning

WSIL -- Anticipated storms overnight did not materialize, but we're not out of the woods quite yet.

A disturbance will track in from the west by mid to late morning, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated strong storms are possible, but the main threat will be pockets of very heavy rain and frequent lightning. At least storms should progress fairly quickly across the region, but after Wednesday's rain, it will not take much to cause more localized flooding.

By mid to late afternoon, this disturbance will shifting east, likely bringing an end to much of the rain.

Tonight, a cold front will track through the region, ushering in cooler, less humid overnight.

Friday will be a much drier day, but storm tracking south of the region could still result in a few isolated showers moving through primarily the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky.

In the wake of the front, the weekend should be much nicer with temperatures running slightly below average.

