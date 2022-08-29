More storms Monday, then cooler air arrives by midweek

WSIL -- Very muggy and warm Monday morning with dew points running well into the 70s and temperatures in the low to mid 70s also.
Monday is likely to be the wettest day of the week. Scattered showers and storms will increase by mid to late morning and become scattered to even widespread during the afternoon. While the main threat will be heavy rain and lightning, an isolated strong storm is possible with hail and strong winds.
A lull in storms is generally expected later on this evening, but as a cold front approaches from the north, we may see another uptick in the amount of storms Tuesday morning.
By Tuesday morning, rain is exiting to the south and cooler, less humid air is moving in from the north and west.
The remainder of the week will feature temperatures below average with much lower humidity.