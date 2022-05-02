More scattered shower & storm chances most of the week

WSIL -- You may need a jacket this morning as temperatures have dropped back into the upper 40s. A little sunshine early will quickly be covered up with clouds as a warm front begins lifting northward.
Despite the clouds, temperatures will still warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with a few in Kentucky and the Bootheel creeping into the lower 80s.
Rain will increase towards mid-afternoon across southeast Missouri and then move into southern Illinois and western Kentucky by late afternoon.
Showers and isolated t-storms will remain likely overnight. Pockets of heavy rain and even a strong storms or two is possible.
A lull in the rain is expected by mid-morning Tuesday, but as a cold front moves in from the north, showers and isolated t-storms are likely to redevelop.
Wednesday brings a mostly dry, but cooler day. As another system tracks into the Midwest, rain and storm chances return Thursday.