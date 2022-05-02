 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More scattered shower & storm chances most of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
5_2 grass.jpg

WSIL -- You may need a jacket this morning as temperatures have dropped back into the upper 40s. A little sunshine early will quickly be covered up with clouds as a warm front begins lifting northward.

5_2 today.jpg

Despite the clouds, temperatures will still warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with a few in Kentucky and the Bootheel creeping into the lower 80s.

5_2 wet.jpg

Rain will increase towards mid-afternoon across southeast Missouri and then move into southern Illinois and western Kentucky by late afternoon.

Showers and isolated t-storms will remain likely overnight. Pockets of heavy rain and even a strong storms or two is possible.

A lull in the rain is expected by mid-morning Tuesday, but as a cold front moves in from the north, showers and isolated t-storms are likely to redevelop.

5_2 rain.jpg

Wednesday brings a mostly dry, but cooler day. As another system tracks into the Midwest, rain and storm chances return Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you