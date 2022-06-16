 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

More heat Thursday, but a brief "cool down" arrives for the weekend

  Updated
  • 0
WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

The heat has been relentless this week, with little relief overnight. Once again Thursday morning, temperatures are above 75º.

Humidity will be a little higher Thursday afternoon, combined with actual temperatures in the upper 90s, will push the heat index above 105º.

A cold front will approach the region Friday morning. There's a chance for a few storms developing the boundary after midnight tonight and into the early Friday morning. The highest rain chances will be near the Wabash River with storms likely weakening as they encounter warm air aloft farther south.

Temperatures will not be quite as high Friday afternoon and the weekend brings some actual relief from the heat.

The relief is short-lived. Next week, the heat dome builds back in. The pattern, very reminiscent of 2012, will likely bring the first 100º temperatures in nearly a decade.

