More heat Thursday, but a brief "cool down" arrives for the weekend

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.
The heat has been relentless this week, with little relief overnight. Once again Thursday morning, temperatures are above 75º.
Humidity will be a little higher Thursday afternoon, combined with actual temperatures in the upper 90s, will push the heat index above 105º.
A cold front will approach the region Friday morning. There's a chance for a few storms developing the boundary after midnight tonight and into the early Friday morning. The highest rain chances will be near the Wabash River with storms likely weakening as they encounter warm air aloft farther south.
Temperatures will not be quite as high Friday afternoon and the weekend brings some actual relief from the heat.
The relief is short-lived. Next week, the heat dome builds back in. The pattern, very reminiscent of 2012, will likely bring the first 100º temperatures in nearly a decade.