More flooding in southeast Missouri this morning; active pattern into the weekend

WSIL -- Storms Friday morning are tracking across some of the same areas that picked up on extreme rainfall Thursday morning. In a line from Fredricktown, Missouri to Union City, Tennessee localized rainfall totals have topped 10" over the last 48 hours.
East of the Mississippi River, rainfall has remained much lighter, especially in southern Illinois.
While the heaviest rain is expected this morning, a few showers remain possible in southeast Missouri well into the afternoon.
A stalled boundary is the driving factor for the multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms most recently. This boundary will remain in place through Saturday, so more scattered showers and storms are possible.
Finally, by Sunday, the pattern breaks down as a larger storm system tracks into the Upper Midwest. A strong cold front will sweep the Midwest Sunday afternoon and evening, likely leading to more showers and storms. Some of these storms could be strong with winds and hail Sunday afternoon and evening.
In the wake of this cold front, cooler and less humid air will begin tracking into the region Monday and Tuesday.