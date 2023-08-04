 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a line from Mt
Vernon, Illinois to Greenville, Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until Noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected early this morning.
Training of multiple storms over the same area is becoming
likely near the Mississippi River and into the Purchase Area
of Kentucky. The resultant heavy rain will aggravate any
existing flooding and cause additional flooding concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

More flooding in southeast Missouri this morning; active pattern into the weekend

  • 0
8_4 radar 2.jpg

WSIL -- Storms Friday morning are tracking across some of the same areas that picked up on extreme rainfall Thursday morning. In a line from Fredricktown, Missouri to Union City, Tennessee localized rainfall totals have topped 10" over the last 48 hours.

East of the Mississippi River, rainfall has remained much lighter, especially in southern Illinois.

8_4 flood warnings.jpg

While the heaviest rain is expected this morning, a few showers remain possible in southeast Missouri well into the afternoon.

A stalled boundary is the driving factor for the multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms most recently. This boundary will remain in place through Saturday, so more scattered showers and storms are possible.

8_4 SPC Sunday.jpg

Finally, by Sunday, the pattern breaks down as a larger storm system tracks into the Upper Midwest. A strong cold front will sweep the Midwest Sunday afternoon and evening, likely leading to more showers and storms. Some of these storms could be strong with winds and hail Sunday afternoon and evening.

In the wake of this cold front, cooler and less humid air will begin tracking into the region Monday and Tuesday.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you