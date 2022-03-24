 Skip to main content
More cool, damp weather Thursday; frost possible by Sunday

WSIL -- A fairly dry start to Thursday, but temperatures have cooled into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Then, you factor in the wind, and it feels much colder with wind chills in the lower 30s.

Light showers are likely to become widespread once again later this morning and into the afternoon. Factor in temperatures only in the upper 40s this afternoon and it's going to be another chilly, damp day.

Finally, rain will clear out by Friday morning. Temperatures will bounce back into the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon ahead of another cold front.

A brief showers can't entirely be ruled out Friday evening near the Wabash River as the front sweeps through, but most areas will remain dry.

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will drop once again. Highs on Saturday will only be in the lower 50s and a light FREEZE is possible Sunday morning.

