More cold rain this weekend & freezing temps next week

WSIL -- Cold and blustery end to the week. This afternoon, a few peaks of sunshine are possible, but temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills running in the mid to upper 30s.
By Saturday morning, temperatures will be near the freezing mark. Most of the daylight hours will be dry on Saturday, but rain showers will increase towards the late afternoon and evening.
A few showers could stick around into Sunday morning, but then, just cloudy skies and a strong north wind. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only be in the upper 40s during the afternoon.
Even colder air will follow in the wake of the weekend storm system. By Monday morning, temperatures will likely dip into the upper 20s.
Right now, the biggest threat for a hard freeze in the region is Tuesday morning. Mid to upper 20s look likely.