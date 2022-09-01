 Skip to main content
More clouds Thursday, but humidity remaining low

WSIL -- Another cool morning with temperatures in the 50s along with patchy fog in rural, low-lying areas.

A lot of high cirrus clouds are expected Thursday. Temperatures will be very close to seasonal normals with highs in the mid 80s.

As winds gradually turn more southerly on Friday, temperatures and humidity will begin to increase.

By the weekend, an upper-level disturbance will track into the Mid-Mississippi Valley. This will likely result in a few hit and miss showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. While there will be a chance for rain, the weekend will NOT be a washout.

