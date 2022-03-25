More chilly weather; a freeze likely Sunday morning

WSIL -- The rain has finally ENDED this morning and skies have at least briefly begun to clear. This has allowed temperatures overnight to drop back into the 30s across much of southern Illinois, but winds are making it feel even cooler with wind chills in the lower 30s.
A few peaks of sunshine are possible to start the day, but more overcast skies quickly move in. Temperatures this afternoon will only be in the lower 50s east of I-57, but a few readings near 60 are possible west of the Mississippi in southeast Missouri.
When another cold front sweeps through this evening, winds will pick up from the northwest and even cooler air will begin filtering in for the weekend.
Mid 30s across southern Illinois Saturday are likely, but winds may limit frost development. By Sunday morning, temperatures will drop back into the upper 20s, resulting in at least a light freeze.
Warmer weather will move in towards the first part of next week. No rain is expected until Wednesday.