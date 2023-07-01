More chances for strong storms this afternoon

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--
Overall, we are tracking the possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms, especially as we move into the afternoon. The main threats we could see this afternoon are strong damaging winds and also large hail. Additionally, while the threat for tornadoes this afternoon is extremely low, it unfortunately isn't zero. For this reason, the storm prediction center has placed all of southern Illinois, and most of southeastern Missouri, and southern Kentucky in a level 3 out of 5 for severe weather. Towards the southwest, around Poplar Bluff, the threat for severe weather decreases a little to a level 2 out of 5.
Regardless of location, everyone is under the threat for severe weather today. Please have multiple ways to receive alerts, including smart phone alerts, NOAA weather radios, and also our Storm Track 3 app. Do not rely on outdoor storm sirens.
We can expect these storms to impact the western counties in Missouri first between 4 and 5, and then impact southern Illinois by 6. The worst of the storms for southern Illinois and southeastern Missouri should be over by 9 o'clock tonight. However, parts of southern Kentucky could still be dealing with some lingering showers and thunderstorms.
By midnight to 1am Sunday morning, all of us will be in the clear for showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures today will not be as hot as they were yesterday. But, we could see temperatures top out in the upper 90s today. A few isolated spots could reach 100, depending on where breaks in the clouds occur. Nevertheless, the heat alerts from yesterday and Thursday have been allowed to expire. The heat index is not expected to top 105 today.
We are also tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms for tomorrow with the again threats being damaging wind and hail. Though there is a level 2 out of 5 risk for parts of southern Illinois, the models are placing the greatest risk for strong and severe thunderstorms over parts of western Kentucky. Nevertheless, tomorrow is a day to remain weather aware.
Next week, we can fortunately expect temperatures to return to more seasonable conditions.