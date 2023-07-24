Monday storms cause damages in Scott County, Franklin County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. -- The National Weather Service is reporting damages throughout the three-state region from storms that have crossed through the area on Monday.
SEMO Electric Cooperative is reporting outages in the Scott County area where a structure was damaged.
Hunter Ivie with SEMO Electric Cooperative took a photo of the damage there along Highway O between Sikeston and Bertrand.
In this area, a structure is lying on the roadway, a power pole is damaged with lines on the ground.
Here are other reports across the area...
Williamson County
- Quarter inch hail reported at 2:54 p.m.
Franklin County
- Large tree limbs down, reported at 4:38 a.m.
- Wind gust reported to be estimated at 55 mph at 4:56 p.m.
McCracken County
- Pea-sized hail reported, roughly 0.25 inches. Reported at 3:15 p.m.