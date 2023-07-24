 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday storms cause damages in Scott County, Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott County storm damage
Hunter Ivie - SEMO Electric Cooperative

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. -- The National Weather Service is reporting damages throughout the three-state region from storms that have crossed through the area on Monday.

SEMO Electric Cooperative is reporting outages in the Scott County area where a structure was damaged.

Hunter Ivie with SEMO Electric Cooperative took a photo of the damage there along Highway O between Sikeston and Bertrand.

In this area, a structure is lying on the roadway, a power pole is damaged with lines on the ground.

Here are other reports across the area...

Williamson County

  • Quarter inch hail reported at 2:54 p.m.

Franklin County

  • Large tree limbs down, reported at 4:38 a.m.
  • Wind gust reported to be estimated at 55 mph at 4:56 p.m.

McCracken County

  • Pea-sized hail reported, roughly 0.25 inches. Reported at 3:15 p.m.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you