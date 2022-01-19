 Skip to main content
Mix of sleet & snow this evening could bring slick travel

  • Updated
WSIL -- Temperatures are in the 40s this morning, but a cold front will bring falling temperatures through much of the day.

Rain showers are expected to increase near midday, but as temperatures fall, sleet will eventually begin mixing in by mid-afternoon.

After 3 p.m. roads could begin getting slick, especially along and south of Route 13 in southern Illinois.

As temperatures continue to fall, sleet will gradually turn to snow. Accumulations will generally be on the light side, but travel could be very icy.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the lower 10s with wind chills below zero by Thursday morning.

