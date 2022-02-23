 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch
or more, with some minor accumulations of sleet. The highest
freezing rain accumulations are expected to be from the Ozark
Foothills to far Western Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57
and 24.

* WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will enter Southeast Missouri this
afternoon and spread across all of the warning area for the
evening and overnight hours. The second will be from midday
Thursday on through the afternoon across the Ozark Foothills of
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Mix of freezing rain & sleet expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon

WSIL -- The next chance for winter weather is expected to arrival this afternoon. Precipitation type is likely to be freezing rain and sleet.

2_23 WSW.jpg

By mid-afternoon, sleet and freezing rain will begin moving into southeast Missouri and then continue eastward into southern Illinois and western Kentucky just before sunset.

2_23 timing.jpg

This evening, most of the precipitation will be very light and impacts to roads will likely be confined to bridges and overpasses along with some secondary and rural roads.

A second, heavier push of precipitation will spread into the region Thursday afternoon. Right now, temperatures are expected to warm above freezing across much of the region, thus changing much of this second wave over to rain. The one exception could be from around Perryville, Missouri to Mt. Vernon where freezing rain and sleet may continue to fall.

2_23 forecast.jpg

Amounts of ice will range from around 0.25" across southeast Missouri and a narrow corridor near the Ohio River. Meanwhile, amounts will be under 0.25" across southern Illinois. Any sleet that falls will be under 0.5".

Winter weather wraps up Thursday night, ending as a few snow flurries.

