Missouri Governor signs 31 Senate and House bills, including hands free law, vetoes one

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson took action on remaining legislation passed during the 2023 legislative session. This includes 31 Senate and House Bills.
One particular legislative action was on Senate Bill 398. Parson signed the Siddens Bening Hands Free Law which prohibits hand-held cell phone use while driving.
Drivers in Missouri will not be able to hold their cell phone while they are driving, including manually typing, scrolling, or holding their cell phone.
The law does allow drivers to use hands-free cell phone features. This includes Bluetooth, talk-to-text and other talk and navigation functions.
AAA applauded the decision that Parson made on signing SB 398.
“AAA Missouri applauds the governor, state lawmakers, and advocates for their support of this measure that will improve safety for all road users,” said AAA Missouri Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations Angela Nelson. “This law is a practical, commonsense measure that will reduce the number of Missourians who senselessly lose their lives each year to distracted driving on our roadways.”
AAA summarized the law, stating it will take effect on August 28, 2023.
Under the new law, while the vehicle is in motion, drivers are prohibited from:
- Physically holding or supporting a cell phone with any part of their body
- Manually typing, writing, sending, or reading text-based messages
- Recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video, including video calls and social media posts
- Watching a video or movie
The new law does allow drivers to
- Place or receive voice calls utilizing voice-operated or hands-free functions that can be engaged/disengaged with a single touch or swipe
- Talk on the phone, hands-free, utilizing features like built-in phone speaker, in-car Bluetooth, or ear bud/headset
- Send or receive text-based communication through voice-to-text features
- Utilize cell phone GPS navigation and music or podcast functions
AAA broke down the bill in a news release...
"The bill contains specific exemptions for drivers communicating in emergency situations, emergency first responders and other emergency roadside workers, and for-hire drivers. The “Siddens Bening Hands Free Law” will also make it illegal for school bus drivers to use an electronic communication device while the school is in motion or while loading or unloading passengers.
Under the penalty provisions, a first-time violation will result in a fine up to $150. Fine amounts increase, up to $500, for repeat convictions within a two-year period. Additional penalties can occur, misdemeanor or felony charges, if the distracted driver causes a crash that results in significant property damage, serious injury or death.
Penalty provisions will not be enacted until January 1, 2025 to allow adequate time for public education.
The passage of the Siddens Bening Hands Free Law is the successful culmination of a multi-year, collaborative effort from local, state, and national traffic safety-focused organizations, agencies, businesses, law makers, and advocates, including AAA Missouri, in the interest of addressing the growing public safety threat of cell phone-distracted driving."
AAA said Missouri will become the 28th state to require the hands-free phone use.
Other signed legislation by Parson is as follows...
- Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 7 - America 250 Missouri Commission
- SB 20 - modifies provisions related to retirement
- SB 24 - creates new provisions relating to vulnerable persons
- SB 28 - modifies provisions relating to access to public records of the Missouri State Highway Patrol
- SB 34 - allows Missouri school districts and charter schools to offer elective social studies courses on Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament
- SB 35 - modifies provisions relating to child custody and child support enforcement
- SB 40 - modifies provisions relating to background check requirements for employment in certain fields
- SB 45 - modifies provisions relating to health care
- SB 63 - creates new provisions relating to financial institutions
- SB 70 - modifies license reciprocity provisions and adopts the Counseling Interstate Compact for professional counselors
- SB 75 - modifies provisions relating to retirement systems
- SB 94 - establishes tax credits for the production of certain entertainment
- SB 101 - enacts provisions relating to property and casualty insurance
- SB 103 - modifies judicial proceedings
- SB 106 - modifies provisions relating to public health
- SB 109 - modifies provisions relating to mining
- SB 116 - modifies provisions relating to the disposition of the dead
- SB 127 - enacts state designations marked by the Missouri Department of Transportation
- SB 138 - modifies and creates new provisions relating to agriculture
- SB 139 - enacts provisions relating to state designations
- SB 157 - modifies provisions relating to professions requiring licensure
- SB 186 - modifies provisions relating to public safety
- SB 190 - modifies provisions relating to tax relief for seniors
- SB 227 - modifies provisions relating to the culpable mental state necessary for a homicide offense
- House Bill (HB) 115 - modifies provisions relating to licensing of health care professionals
- HB 202 - modifies provisions relating to environmental regulation
- HB 402 - modifies provisions relating to health care
- HB 417 - provides incentives for certain individuals to obtain employment-related skills
- HB 447 - modifies the duties of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
- HB 802 - authorizes the conveyance of certain state property
"Today, we took action to close out all remaining bills from the 2023 session, and we appreciate all the Senators and Representatives who worked tirelessly, on behalf of their constituents, to get this legislation across the finish line," Governor Parson said. "These bills we are signing today ensure a safer, stronger, and more efficient Missouri, and we hope to celebrate these accomplishments with legislators and Missourians soon."
Gov. Parson did veto SB 189 which relates to public safety. Below are provisions Parson detailed that were included in the bill.
- Section 610.140 - could allow criminals convicted of sexual offenses, including sexual exploitation of a minor or the promotion of child pornography, to have their records expunged and be removed from the sex offender registry. The provisions also include changes to how expungement requests are evaluated but fails to detail specific standards of proof for the court to consider.
- Section 650.058 - expands the qualifications for restitution from those who are exonerated based on DNA evidence to those who were later determined to be innocent through a habeas corpus proceeding and those whose convictions are set aside per a prosecutor’s motion to vacate the judgment. The change also increases the restitution amount by more than 75 percent for eligible individuals.
- This provision requires the State to pay the expanded and increased restitution requirements; however, Governor Parson does not believe every taxpayer across the State should be responsible for prosecutorial errors made at the local level.
"SB 189 contains many public safety measures that we support and would like to sign into law, including Blair's Law, Max's Law, increased penalties for violent repeat offenders and gun crimes, and strengthening the public defender system," Governor Parson said. "However, in this case, these unintended consequences unfortunately outweigh the good. Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written."
For more information on legislation visit senate.mo.gov. To view Governor Parson's veto letter for SB 189, please click here.