 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mississippi River bridge from Cairo, Ill. to Mississippi County, Mo. to close for one year

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi River - Cairo bridge

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Us 60/62 Mississippi River bridge is scheduled to be closed to all traffic for an entire year, starting in October.

This bridge connects the southern tip of Illinois, just south of Cairo, to Mississippi County in Missouri.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Governor JB Pritzker sent out a release stating the bridge will be closed to all traffic starting on October 2, 2023, and will last until October 1, 2024.

They said the closure is necessary to perform major structural repairs.

A marked detour will be in place for motorists and additional message boards and other informational signs will be placed along roads as well.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device. You may also see us on YouTube for the latest videos.

Recommended for you