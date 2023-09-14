Mississippi River bridge from Cairo, Ill. to Mississippi County, Mo. to close for one year

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Us 60/62 Mississippi River bridge is scheduled to be closed to all traffic for an entire year, starting in October.
This bridge connects the southern tip of Illinois, just south of Cairo, to Mississippi County in Missouri.
The Illinois Department of Transportation and Governor JB Pritzker sent out a release stating the bridge will be closed to all traffic starting on October 2, 2023, and will last until October 1, 2024.
They said the closure is necessary to perform major structural repairs.
A marked detour will be in place for motorists and additional message boards and other informational signs will be placed along roads as well.