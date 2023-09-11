Missing Williamson County woman found in nearby woods, overall in good condition

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- An 81-year-old woman who has been missing for two days has been found in a wooded area.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said she was found on Monday morning in the densely wooded area near her home.
The sheriff's office said she was "dehydrated but in overall good condition."
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office reported Janet Borowitz, 81, was last seen leaving her home at around 10:30 a.m. on September 9. Investigators believe Borowitz walked away from her home in the 5000-block of Bald Eagle Lane in Carbondale, located in rural Williamson County.
Roughly 100 members from various agencies, including police, fire, emergency management and volunteers, searched for the woman around her home for the past few days.
They used drones, searched by foot, aircraft and vehicles.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office publicly thanked all the agencies for their support in finding her.