Missing McCracken County man found safe

Tri P. Nguyen

UPDATE: 2:45 P.M.

Mr. Nguyen has been located and is in good health. 

ORIGINAL STORY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing man. 

On Wednesday, July 13 Tri P. Nguyen was reported missing. He was last seen in the area of West Hovekamp Road at his home around 8 p.m. on July 9, 2022. 

Nguyen is described as an Asian man, 19-years-old and wearing an unknown color tank top and black shots. 

If anyone sees him or knows where he is, call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.

