Missing McCracken County man found safe

UPDATE: 2:45 P.M.
Mr. Nguyen has been located and is in good health.
ORIGINAL STORY
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing man.
On Wednesday, July 13 Tri P. Nguyen was reported missing. He was last seen in the area of West Hovekamp Road at his home around 8 p.m. on July 9, 2022.
Nguyen is described as an Asian man, 19-years-old and wearing an unknown color tank top and black shots.
If anyone sees him or knows where he is, call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.