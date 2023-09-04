Missing 13-year-old girl from Union County located

ANNA, Ill. -- UPDATE: 7:54 p.m. - The Union County Sheriff's Office said the missing 13-year-old has been located.
ORIGINAL: 5:21 p.m. - Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Monday afternoon.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen at 3:41 p.m. at 1595 Old Highway 51 North in Anna.
They said she was last seen wearing a blue and brown shirt with a white undershirt with blue jeans. She has dirty blonde/brown hair.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5000.